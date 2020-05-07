Kent State holding virtual graduation ceremony this weekend

The university said it will hold an in-person commencement at some point in the future when it's safe to do so

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony this weekend, but said it will also hold an in-person graduation at some point in the future.

The university’s approximately 5,300 graduates will be recognized during the online graduation ceremony this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Students, family, friends, faculty and staff are invited to watch on Kent State’s website. There will be 17 different ceremonies — one for each of the university’s colleges and campuses. The college of podiatric medicine will have a separate ceremony on May 15.

Each student will be recognized by name and is invited to participate in the conferral of degrees and tassel turning ceremony.

Kent State president Todd Diacon, interim senior vice president and provost Melody Tankersley, and college and campus deans will be speakers during the ceremony.

Kent State made this decision in accordance with Gov. Mike DeWine’s order prohibiting large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students graduating in the spring of 2020 will be invited to participate in an in-person commencement when it is deemed safe to do so.