Kent State extends remote study, trip cancellation into summer

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University is extending remote instruction and trip cancellations due to COVID-19 into the summer.

All international and domestic study trips have been canceled for summer 2020.

Courses during Intersession (May 14 to June 3), Summer I (June 4 to July 8) and Summer II (June 4 to July 29) will take place remotely — no classes will be in-person.

A decision on what to do about classes during Summer III (July 9 to August 12) hasn’t been made yet.

Decisions about clinicals, practica and internships will be made on an ongoing basis in consultation with chairs and directors of the academic program areas.

If you have a specific question about summer courses, contact the department chair or a faculty member of the course.