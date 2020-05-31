Keeping yourself safe while enjoying your favorite restaurants

The Magic Tree Pub in Boardman is taking extra safety measures to protect their customers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As you head back to your favorite restaurants, what concerns should you have about eating you favorite finger foods and not exposing yourself to COVID-19?

Dr. James Kravec the Chief Clinical Officer at Mercy Health explained how to safely go back to eating your favorite finger foods like sandwiches and wings, while still being safe.

“From everything we can tell, the food that is prepared is safe. It does not have the coronavirus on the food. Where we begin to have caution is with ketchup bottles and menus and the like,” said Dr. Kravec.

Kravec added that consistent hand washing is key to protecting yourself or using sanitizer if you can’t get to soap and water.

The Magic Tree Pub is finally opening up their dining room on Tuesday, June 2. Owner John Rudy said that they just wanted to get all the information to open as safely as possible.

To open the doors throughout the establishment, they went with a touchless system. All you have to do is use a foot pedal.

The staff did extra training to stay safe. They have taken extra online classes to understand how to keep everyone healthy.

The goal is to make their customers comfortable while eating at their restaurant.