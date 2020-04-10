JobsOhio, Battelle team-up brings PPE to workers on front line of virus

Battelle uses FDA-approved systems that can sanitize tens of thousands of masks daily

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsOhio and Battelle announced Friday that they are teaming up to provide N95 respirator masks to health care workers at Ohio hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities.

Battelle uses FDA-approved systems that can sanitize tens of thousands of masks daily, and JobsOhio is subsidizing up to $250,000 toward the first two weeks’ worth of personal protective equipment.

That personal protective equipment will go to health care workers and first responders for free.

“Our partnership with Battelle highlights the creativity of Ohio’s private sector in finding solutions for the urgent PPE supply shortage facing Ohio’s healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer of JobsOhio. “We will continue working with innovative companies such as Battelle to bring more PPE to market to better take care of those who are taking care of us.”

Battelle’s technology uses concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate the masks, allowing them to be reused up to 20 times.

“We’re thankful for the partnership with JobsOhio in meeting this urgent need in Ohio,” said Ed Greco, Battelle’s chief financial officer. “Providing our front line healthcare personnel with personal protective equipment as they work to keep us safe is an initiative we are proud to be a part of.”

Healthcare providers can learn about submitting masks for decontamination at Battelle’s website.