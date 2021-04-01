J&J vaccine: Will ruined doses impact local clinics? Are women having stronger side effects?

We talked to local health officials on both of these matters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was the first official mass vaccination clinic at the former Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall. Along with that, two articles have come out regarding COVID-19 vaccine concerns.

One regarding the 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines that were ruined and the other, the side effects the vaccine has on women. We talked to local health officials on both of these matters.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines were given out during the Dillard’s vaccine clinic.

On April 10, there will be another vaccination clinic where they will be administering 1,260 vaccines, again all J&J.

As for the April 16 and 17 clinics, the fate of how many doses is unknown due to the ingredient mix-up with those 15 million J&J shots.

“We won’t find out ’till this Tuesday or Wednesday for that week. We’re supposed to receive 2,500 with the ability to go up to 5,000 doses,” said Mahoning County health commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Now, according to an AARP article, women are experiencing stronger side effects than men when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

We spoke to Mahoning County Public Health medical director Dr. James Kravec to see if this is something he has been seeing.

“The reality is these are not even what I would call side effects, these are expected immune reactions from the vaccine,” Dr. Kravec said.

He goes on to say that fever, pain, fatigue, chills and nausea happen with vaccines, not for everyone but for certain people.

As for women having stronger side effects, Dr. Kravec says it could be related to their genetic makeup.

“I think women in some studies have had more immune reaction than men and maybe how their immune systems are and the hormones. It may be related to other genetic factors,” he said.

Dr. Kravec said that regardless, these reactions are normal and the short period of time that people may have any type of reaction is less than if they were to contract the coronavirus.