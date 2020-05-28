JCPenney in Austintown among stores reopening

The reopenings come as JCPenney filed for bankruptcy, planning to close several of its stores

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The JCPenney store in Austintown is among the 150 stores reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store in the Austintown Plaza has limited hours: Monday – Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locally, the store in the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage also announced its reopening.

The reopenings come as JCPenney filed for bankruptcy, planning to close several of its stores.

At the Austintown store, protective equipment for associates is required, and the company is providing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The company has staggered shift schedules to minimize associate contact, enhanced store cleaning with a focus on high-touch areas and added Plexiglass shields at registers, while social distancing and safety signage are the new normal.

Contactless checkout from mobile devices and contact-free curbside pickup is also available.

JCPenney is also offering designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. At-risk customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.