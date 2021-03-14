IRS helping citizens track stimulus check deposits

After getting set up, users will be able to track how and when their stimulus checks will arrive

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – U.S. citizens waiting on a stimulus check can now access a new tool from the Internal Revenue Service to help.

On the IRS website, users can visit the Coronavirus Tax Relief page and click on the Get My Payment tool.

You’ll be asked to provide some information including social security number and date of birth.

After getting set up, users will be able to track how and when their stimulus checks will arrive.

Some collectors may receive the payment as a direct deposit, while others are coming in the mail.

Before entering any personal information, make sure the IRS website you’re using ends in dot GOV.

