Infectious disease specialist expects Trumbull’s COVID-19 surge to continue in coming weeks

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has been under the level 3 coronavirus alert for one week, and WKBN looked into what’s changed and how COVID-19 is being handled.

The number of coronavirus cases getting admitted to the hospital is on the rise in the county and with the easing of restrictions, the climb may not be over.

“We have seen the spread in the community and we do anticipate a little more surge in the next few weeks of July,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Munir Shah.

Dr. Shah says that means more cases are coming from the community rather than from places like nursing homes or the prison system.

He recognizes this wave of COVID-19 activity, but also points out that it’s different from the first surge, which was also busier.

“In March and April, everyone who came was so sick that we had to put on a ventilator. Now a lot of the patients don’t even require a ventilator,” Shah said.

He says doctors are able to control the infection better before even putting patients on a ventilator.

Trumbull County is also under a mask mandate now. Shah strongly believes in wearing a mask and recommends others wear one. He said that will help the county escape the level 3 “red” designation.

“It takes anywhere from three to four weeks for this to slow down, so if we follow the guidelines strictly, hopefully August we will see the benefits of this,” he said.

The emergency department at Trumbull Regional Medical Center has also put universal precautions into action. People who have symptoms that make them feel scared or sick should feel safe going to the ER.

“Chest pains, fevers, light-headedness, shortness of breath, they should not wait at home. They should come in and allow us to take care of them,” said Dr. Robert Moosally.

Trumbull Memorial had one wing designated only for COVID-19 patients. It was closed when the first surge claimed down, but it’s ready to reopen should this surge become as big.