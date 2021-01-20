Hundreds show up for first day of Trumbull County Fairgrounds vaccine clinic

Even though the line was long, some people were just happy to receive the vaccine

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people showed up for the first day of the Trumbull County Combined Health District’s drive-thru vaccine clinic.

Even though the line was long, some people were just happy to receive the vaccine.

“I think the line is crazy,” said vaccine recipient John Streitferdt.

Hundreds of cars were crammed into the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

“I was expecting it, you know?” said vaccine recipient Robert Reinhart.

Wednesday was the first day for the health district’s drive-thru vaccine clinic for people ages 80 and above.

“Gonna be waiting in line probably for an hour and a half to two hours. They’ve narrowed it down up there now, so it looks like they’re moving it faster,” Streitferdt said.

“We had some cars backed up on the road. We had to get the cars off the road so we had to change a little bit [of] things, how we did the parking. The sheriffs helped us out with that so we’re hopefully on the right track,” said the health district’s Kris Wilster.

Some people said it took them three hours just to get to the site of the vaccine distribution, but they didn’t mind the wait.

“Well, we’re very thrilled to be here for sure because we were hoping that… I didn’t think that we’d get it for a couple more months but this is very good,” Reinhart said.

“Most people are thankful and they’re appreciative of what we’re doing. We’re working hard to try to get it done,” Wilster said.

Health officials say 1,158 people have registered to receive the vaccine during the two-day clinic.