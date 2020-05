Three hundred were tested Thursday and hundreds more are expected to be tested Friday

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been a lot of interest in people getting tested to see if they have antibodies against the coronavirus.

There was a line of cars at the QUICKmed Urgent Care Center in Liberty Friday morning.

About 300 were tested there and at the QUICKmed location in Cortland Thursday. Hundreds more are expected to be tested Friday.

QUICKmed’s CEO said patients should get their results within 10 or 15 minutes.