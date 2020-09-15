Howland school district installs temperature scanners on school buses

If the student has a temperature, they will have to go home

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In its continued effort to mitigate the spread of COVD-19, Howland Local Schools has installed temperature scanning devices to its entire bus fleet.

The district, which has implemented a number of mitigation measures in its school buildings, added the thermal scanning devices to its buses as another layer of protection for its students and staff.

As students enter the bus, they will place their foreheads within four inches of the scanner for one second and then back away to wait for a green indicator light (no temperature) or a red indicator light (temperature indicated). The student’s temperature will also register on the screen.

If a green light appears, students will then use the hand sanitizer located below the temperature scanner and enter the bus to the appropriate seat.

If a red light appears, students will be required to leave the bus and go back home.

If a student’s guardian is not home and the student is too young to go back into the home without a guardian, the student will use the hand sanitizer and sit in the front passenger seat to be transported to school.

The driver will call ahead to the principal to share that a student with a temperature is onboard. The principal will arrange for the student to be assessed by the school nurse for confirmation of temperature and any potential symptoms.

If confirmed, guardians will be called to pick up the student and follow protocol shared by the nurse.

“Temperature scanners placed at the entrances of our buildings are an important part of several COVID-19 mitigation measures instituted for students and staff. Installing them at the entrance of our buses is an added measure that should assist us in reducing the spread with even earlier detection and greater efficiency for students already scanned by bus scanners when entering our buildings,” said Howland Local Schools Superintendent Kevin Spicher.

