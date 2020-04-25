Howland kindergarten class surprises teacher with caravan past her house

She was greeted by police officers, firefighters and her students

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big surprise planned Friday for a Howland kindergarten teacher.

Kalin Myers, a teacher at Howland Glen Primary School, just finished walking around her neighborhood when a caravan of cars drove past her house.

She was greeted by police officers, firefighters and her students. They made signs and handed her balloons and little gifts.

This was the first time Myers had seen her students in person since school moved online.

“Shocked,” she said. “Shocked and excited, and it was just wonderful to see the kids.”

“She’s very nice and she’s the best teacher ever,” said Samantha Schellhorn, one of Myers’ students.

Myers has been teaching for 25 years.