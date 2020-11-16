Howland High and Middle schools starting full remote learning Tuesday

The significant increase in quarantined students and staff have made it nearly impossible to learn in person

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – High school and middle school students (grades 5 through 12) in Howland will be starting full remote learning Tuesday as more and more students and staff members are quarantining.

This will last through at least November 24, the last day before Thanksgiving break.

Known confirmed cases of the coronavirus are low in the schools, according to the district. But the significant increase in quarantined students and staff have made it nearly impossible to learn in person.

Most of the quarantines are attributed to cases outside of the district, Superintendent Kevin Spicher said.

Activities and sports will continue.

When the schools return to in-person learning, the district will continue to follow the four-day hybrid model it had been using before. This is expected to start back up on November 30, after Thanksgiving break.

Elementary students (grades K through 4) will continue learning in person, but the district is watching COVID-19 trends closely and will make changes if necessary.

You can see updated coronavirus information on the district’s website.