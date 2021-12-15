AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- With everyone getting ready for Christmas, we still need to be mindful of COVID-19.



Luckily, Mahoning County Public Health is helping you stay safe.

They are passing out free COVID-19 tests Wednesday that you can take right at home.



Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac says this holiday season is different because we can gather.

“With Christmas, we all want to get together with families, but we want to make sure we are doing it safely. Whether you’re vaccinated or not, individuals who are vaccinated could still have breakthrough cases,” Tekac said.

So, the best way to protect your loved ones is taking a COVID-19 test the night before or morning before seeing family.

“Test before you gather. we have these at home test kits that were provided by the Ohio department of health that will allow for individuals to actually test from the comforts of their home,” Tekac said.

Testing before is recommended for those vaccinated or not.

If you are wanting to pick up a test. Mahoning County Public Health will have them today at the Canfield Fairgrounds. This is a drive thru. People will enter at gate 9 from Route 46.



They will be there from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again form 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this afternoon. Each car can get up to 4 tests. One box, like the one Tekac showed, contains two tests.

There will be a limited supply, so if you are interested in picking up a test consider going earlier in the time slots.

You do not need to be a Mahoning County resident to pick up a test kit. Anyone in the Valley is welcome to take advantage of the test giveaway.