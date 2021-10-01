How to Watch: Ohio Vax-2-School announcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning.

You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

Dr. Vanderhoff will be joined by Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the campaign last week in order to encourage more 12 to 25-year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All vaccinated Ohioans in the age group will be able to enter a drawing for one of five $100,000 scholarships and 50 of $10,000 scholarships.

The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, DeWine said.