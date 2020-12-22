How to help kids cope with holiday stress this year

If your kids are disappointed because they are missing one of their favorite holiday activities, experts have some advice

(WKBN) – Coping with COVID-19 and holiday stress can be a challenge, especially for children. You might not be able to have all of your holiday traditions this year.

Mental health experts said there are things you can do to help your kids cope with any holiday stress.

“Kids have a sense of loss right now. They’re not with their friends. Activities aren’t going on,” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.



Some holiday traditions might be impossible this year.

“I think as adults we have to show them it’s going to be a different year. It’s not going to be a sad Christmas. It’s going to be a different Christmas,” Piccirilli said.



“Invite them to give input to create some new traditions. Absolutely, we want to keep the lines of communication open and let them know this is a temporary situation,” said Joe Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group.



They also say it’s important that kids be allowed to talk about any negative feelings they might be having.

“It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to show your children everybody gets sad, and there are ways you can deal with it,” Piccirilli said.

If you’re looking for suggestions, they have a few.

“Tradition can be got outside and build a snowman or bake something or help decorate the house… maybe make some holiday cards and send them out,” Piccirilli said.



Younger children up to age five are least likely to be affected by changes made to Christmas plans because they are too young to realize the change.

Mental health experts said older children are the ones more at risk for experiencing compounded holiday and COVID-19 stress.

“They’re social beings. As they become a little older, getting in the 13, 14, 15 age, they are social beings and they want to become more independent beings, and all of that is being taken away from them because of COVID,” Shorokey said.

If you’re seeing signs of stress, anxiety, depression or any other mental or behavioral issues with your children, there is help. You can call the Mahoning County Mental Health Board helpline at 330-746-2959.`

“They can call for themselves or someone else. If you have questions on how you see your child reacting, you can call and talk to them, and they will give you some points on how to deal with holiday stress,” Piccirilli said.