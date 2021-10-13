How the rest of the world is doing with COVID-19

Helpers stand in front of COVID-19 vaccination center in a container near the main train station in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Germany ended free rapid corona tests for all this week. Tests remain free only for some groups, like young children and people who can not get vaccinated for medical reasons. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of global coronavirus cases fell in the last week, continuing a downward trend that began in late August.

In its latest weekly assessment of the pandemic published on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency says there were about 2.8 million new cases and 46,000 confirmed deaths in the last week, a drop of 7% and 10% respectively. Europe reported a 7% rise in cases, while all other world regions reported a decrease.

WHO says Europe also had the biggest rise in deaths in the previous week, with 11% more COVID-19 deaths. WHO says the highest numbers of new cases in Europe were reported in Britain, Turkey and Russia.

The biggest drops in cases came in Africa and the Western Pacific, where case numbers fell by 32% and 27%, respectively. Deaths in both regions fell by more than a third.