How the omicron variant could impact holiday travel

(WKBN)- Right now, there is a lot we don’t know when it comes to the omicron variant of COVID-19.



The new variant comes at the worst time, when millions of Americans will be traveling to visit family during the holidays.

President Biden spoke yesterday about his plan to take on this variant. Biden ensured that his plan wouldn’t include shutdowns or lockdowns. Instead. he was pushing for vaccinations and more testing.

“We have the best tools, the best vaccines in the world and the best medicine and the best scientists in the world. We are going to fight this variance with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden.

The President said that more than 100 million Americans are eligible for booster shots but have not gotten them. If it has been 6 months since you have been vaccinated, you have the go ahead to get the booster.

“Just like we beat back COVID-19 in the spring, and the more powerful variant delta variant in the summer and fall. As a result, we enter this winter from a position of strength compared to where America was last winter,” Biden said.

So what does this all mean for holiday travel?



If you are traveling domestically, not much has changed as of now. Masks are the only requirement on the plane and inside the airport.



If you plan on traveling internationally for the holidays, that is where things are a little different.



Starting December 6 all air passengers regardless of vaccination status must show a negative COVID-19 test no more than one day prior to entering the US.



The CDC continues to recommend that anyone traveling should be fully vaccinated.

As we know, a lot can change quickly when it comes to COVID-19.