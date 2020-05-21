Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

How should I clean and store my face mask?

Coronavirus

The mask should be washed daily after use

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak Viral Questions Clean Masks

Credit: The Associated Press

(AP) – How should I clean and store my face mask?

Cloth face masks worn during the coronavirus pandemic should be washed regularly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts recommend wearing a mask made from cotton fabric, such as T-shirts, or scarves and bandannas, when you are outside and unable to maintain social distancing from others.

The covering should be washed daily after use, says Penni Watts, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Nursing.

It is best to clean your mask in a washing machine or with soap and hot water. The mask should be dried completely. Dry it in a hot dryer, if possible.

Watts advises storing the clean, dry mask in a new paper bag to keep it safe from germs.

The CDC has urged people to use washable cloth coverings to ensure there are enough surgical and N95 masks for medical workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award