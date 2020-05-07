How much money will your school district lose after state budget cuts?

Gov. Mike DeWine announced he's cutting state funding to education to help Ohio rebound from the coronavirus shutdown

(WKBN) – Area school districts found out Wednesday just how much money they’ll be losing because of state budget cuts.

Boardman School District has the biggest cut in the area — $883,000.

Youngstown will lose $862,000 and Austintown will take an $824,000 hit.

In Trumbull County, Howland will see a $601,000 reduction and Warren will lose $508,000.

In Columbiana County, Salem is the hardest-hit with a $409,000 loss.

Here is how much money each school in our area will lose, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Education:

Columbiana County Beaver Local – $327,519 Columbiana – $213,947 Crestview – $152,968 East Liverpool – $252,848 East Palestine – $183,479 Lisbon – $124,388 Leetonia – $104,685 Salem – $409,674 Southern Local – $110,872 United – $200,111 Wellsville – $72,989

Mahoning County Austintown – $824,325 Boardman – $883,005 Campbell – $115,653 Canfield – $683,278 Jackson-Milton – $118,694 Lowellville – $48,147 Poland – $443,972 Sebring – $62,350 South Range – $222,076 Springfield – $219,296 Struthers – $206,515 West Branch – $343,465 Western Reserve – $116,724 Youngstown – $862,222

Trumbull County Bloomfield-Mespo – $51,732 Bristol – $113,662 Brookfield – $176,143 Champion – $229,068 Girard – $190,163 Howland – $601,739 Hubbard – $288,082 Joseph Badger – $150,636 LaBrae – $150,741 Lakeview – $344,242 Liberty – $289,301 Lordstown – $90,971 Maplewood – $130,881 Mathews – $167,602 McDonald – $74,349 Newton Falls – $164,675 Niles – $317,102 Southington – $85,479 Warren – $508,696 Weathersfield – $114,540



Complete Ohio Department of Education budget cuts report