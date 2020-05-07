How much money will your school district lose after state budget cuts?

(WKBN) – Area school districts found out Wednesday just how much money they’ll be losing because of state budget cuts.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced he’s cutting state funding to education to help Ohio rebound from the coronavirus shutdown.
Boardman School District has the biggest cut in the area — $883,000.
Youngstown will lose $862,000 and Austintown will take an $824,000 hit.
In Trumbull County, Howland will see a $601,000 reduction and Warren will lose $508,000.
In Columbiana County, Salem is the hardest-hit with a $409,000 loss.
Here is how much money each school in our area will lose, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Education:
- Columbiana County
- Beaver Local – $327,519
- Columbiana – $213,947
- Crestview – $152,968
- East Liverpool – $252,848
- East Palestine – $183,479
- Lisbon – $124,388
- Leetonia – $104,685
- Salem – $409,674
- Southern Local – $110,872
- United – $200,111
- Wellsville – $72,989
- Mahoning County
- Austintown – $824,325
- Boardman – $883,005
- Campbell – $115,653
- Canfield – $683,278
- Jackson-Milton – $118,694
- Lowellville – $48,147
- Poland – $443,972
- Sebring – $62,350
- South Range – $222,076
- Springfield – $219,296
- Struthers – $206,515
- West Branch – $343,465
- Western Reserve – $116,724
- Youngstown – $862,222
- Trumbull County
- Bloomfield-Mespo – $51,732
- Bristol – $113,662
- Brookfield – $176,143
- Champion – $229,068
- Girard – $190,163
- Howland – $601,739
- Hubbard – $288,082
- Joseph Badger – $150,636
- LaBrae – $150,741
- Lakeview – $344,242
- Liberty – $289,301
- Lordstown – $90,971
- Maplewood – $130,881
- Mathews – $167,602
- McDonald – $74,349
- Newton Falls – $164,675
- Niles – $317,102
- Southington – $85,479
- Warren – $508,696
- Weathersfield – $114,540
Complete Ohio Department of Education budget cuts report