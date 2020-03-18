How long will COVID-19 live on surfaces? New study suggests days, in some cases

The study examined the stability of the coronavirus strain on various materials

(WKBN) – A new study found that COVID-19 can live on some surfaces for up to three days.

The study published by the New England Journal of Medicine examined the stability of the coronavirus strain on various materials, such as plastic, stainless steel and cardboard.

The study found that COVID-19 was more stable on plastic and stainless steel than on copper and cardboard. A viable virus was detected on those surfaces for up to 72 hours after application,

The virus was only viable for four hours on copper and for 24 hours on cardboard.

The temperature, the humidity and whether the surface is smooth or porous can all affect how long the virus survives.

The latest study gives evidence that this strain of coronavirus can be transferred through the air as well as on surfaces.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

The virus is thought to mainly be spread through person-to-person contact, such as when a person coughs or sneezes in the close vicinity of another person, according to the CDC.

Further studies are still being done on this virus, however, as it is relatively new.

The CDC has tips on its website for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.