How and where COVID-19 vaccines will first be distributed in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine talked about how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Ohio during his coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health has identified 10 pre-positioned sites across the state that will receive the vaccine after it is given emergency-use authorization.

The 10 sites are: (Source: State of Ohio, OHA, ULT, Refrigerator Survey, COVID-19 Provider Enrollment)

Lucas County – Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital

Cuyahoga County – Cleveland Clinic and Metro Health Medical Center

Clark County – Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center

Franklin County – Ohio State University Hospital and OhioHealth Riverside Hospital

Stark County – Aultman Hospital

Hamilton County – University of Cincinnati Medical Center

Athens County – OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital

Muskingum County – Genesis Hospital

Once the Centers for Disease Control issues its recommendation on how to use the vaccine, those sites will begin administering the vaccine to those who choose to receive it and are identified as able to receive it in the first stage.

The first to be vaccinated will be those most at risk, including those who work in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and other congregate-care facilities, high-risk health care workers and first responders.

The 10 statewide sites were selected based on geography, population and access to ultra-cold storage capacity for the vaccine.

Other sites will begin receiving shipments of the vaccine following final approval, potentially just days after the pre-positioned sites begin administering the vaccine.

