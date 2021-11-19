House Republicans approve anti-vaccine mandate legislation

Rep. Al Cutrona, a suburban Youngstown Republican, discusses a bill that would prohibit private companies and public entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The anti-vaccine legislation also says schools could not prevent students from participating in activities based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have approved anti-vaccine mandate legislation that would prohibit private companies and public entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entering facilities or conducting business.

The measure would also ban schools from restricting students’ activities based on their vaccination status, and require hospitals to accommodate intensive care workers who don’t get the vaccine.

The GOP-controlled House voted in favor of the bill along party lines Thursday after a committee vote hours earlier.

Commerce and Labor Committee Chairman Dick Stein, a Republican from Norwalk, said the legislation was about personal choice and individual freedom.

The bill goes next to the Senate.