House Majority Policy Committee to hear from restaurant, bar owners about COVID-19 impacts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers will hear first hand from bar and restaurant owners who have been impacted by the ongoing crisis, during a hearing at meeting Tuesday morning.

The House Majority Policy Committee will host the hearing to discuss how the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania are effecting bars and restaurants.

The decision to hold the meeting was brought on by Governor Wolf’s July 15th order that requires businesses to reduce their indoor dining operations to 25% and that forces bars and nightclubs serving only alcohol, to close completely.

With many of these businesses having already suffered for months, this move could cause them to close permanently.

Some say the idea of making this order statewide, applying it even to areas where cases of the virus are low, causes unnecessary harm.

“This order is a serious gut punch to these hard-working small business owners and their employees who need their jobs to take care of themselves and their families,”Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) said. “Our restaurants, bars, and taverns have been struggling for months. They could barely make ends meet at 50% capacity and now the governor has forced them down to just 25% with less than 24 hours’ notice.

