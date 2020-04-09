Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 43 active closings. Click for more details.

HHS: Federal stocks of protective equipment nearly depleted

Coronavirus

The House Oversight committee has released documents showing that about 90% of all the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments

by: Michael Biesecker

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients. The House Oversight committee has released documents showing that about 90% of all the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments. The remaining 10% is being held in reserve for federal workers. House Democrats say the Trump Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, competing with each other and federal agencies in a free-for-all bidding war that drives up prices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com