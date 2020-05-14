Here’s what’s opening in Ohio Friday

OPENING MAY 15:
- Outdoor dining at restaurants & bars
- Hair salons & barbershops
- Nail salons
- Tattoo shops
- Spas & massage services
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers
- Establishment capacity limited
- Waiting in car for appointment, rather than inside
- Some establishments may require customers to wear masks
- Possible limited hours of operation
Malls and other retail store re-opened Tuesday with similar regulations.