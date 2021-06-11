Here are the six winners of the Ohio Vax-a-Million so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Lottery announced the third set of winners of the Ohio Vax-a-Million on Wednesday.

Starting May 26 and running for five weeks, the state is randomly selecting one adult for a $1 million prize and one student for a full-ride scholarship. Participants must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and be registered ahead of the drawing.

Here are the winners so far:

Week 1:

Abbigail Bugenske, 22, of Silverton, was the first winner of the $1 million prize. The Shaker Heights native is a mechanical engineer at GE Aviation. She graduated from Michigan State last year and is working on her master’s in aerospace engineering.

Bugenske was already vaccinated before the Vax-a-Millions was announced. She said she got her Moderna shot during the first week she was eligible.

Abbigail Bugenske

Joseph Costello, 14, of Englewood, won the first scholarship. His mom Colleen Costello said she planned to get their children vaccinated by the end of the month, but moved up their deadline to register for the drawing.

Week 2:

Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, took home the second $1 million prize. He works at Amazon in Toledo and is the father of three. He said he got the Johnson & Johnson shot shortly after the Ohio vaccine lottery was announce.

“Me and my family we find our forever, permanent home for the future,” he said.

Jonathan Carlyle

The second scholarship winner was Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village. The senior at Mayfield High School said she hopes to attend Case Western Reserve University and plans to become a pediatrician.

“Zoie is very quiet, she’s very humble and she was just so stressed about how she was gonna pay for school,” said her mom, Milcah Vincent.

Zoie Vincent

Week 3:

Mark Cline, of Richwood, won a $1 million in the third week of the lottery. He got his vaccine at the Union County Fairgrounds.

“(My wife’s) doing OK even though I told her that the million was mine because she didn’t register,” Cline joked.

Mark Cline with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and wife Fran. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

Sheffield Lake 13-year-old Sara Afaneh won the latest scholarship drawing. She is a seventh grader at Brookside Middle School.

“We feel so blessed and lucky that we won, but we feel so lucky that we were able to access the vaccine,” said Summer, Sara’s mom. Summer is a nurse and got her children vaccinated as soon as it was available.

Sara Afaneh (Photo courtesy: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine)

There are two drawings left: June 14 and June 21. The winners will be announced on the following Wednesdays. Ohio’s vaccine lottery is an opt-in program. You can register online or by calling 1-833-4-ODH.