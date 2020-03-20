‘Hello from the quarantine zone’: American living on lockdown in Italy

Rachel Buchholz's video diary shows how she and her family are trying to keep life normal while outside, it's anything but

MILAN (CNN Newsource) – An American wife and mother of two living in Italy documents what life is like under quarantine.

Living on the outskirts of Milan, Rachel Buchholz and her family are at the center of Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Her video diaries are a window into one family’s life under lockdown and the challenges that come with it.

Buchholz gives daily updates via Instagram — keeping kids entertained, greeting neighbors without touching and filling out forms for basic errands.

The first few days, she was upbeat. When kindergarten was canceled, they made forts in the living room and enjoyed the fresh air.

Soon, people only ventured out to make trips to the supermarket or pharmacy.

“There are reasons you’re allowed to leave your house but if you leave your house for other reasons, then you can be stopped and ticketed or put in prison,” Buchholz said.

She documents a line for the grocery store — each person standing far from one another.

Like every parent in Italy, as the days drag on, Buchholz has been trying to keep the kids busy.

But one weekend, reality set in.

“I think yesterday and today have been tough emotionally because — for a lot of reasons. I mean, just kind of realizing the reality of what we’re living in for the next several weeks or months, we don’t really know.”

As news filters in of more cases and more deaths, they’re struck by the tragedy unfolding around them.

“They’ve run out of space in mortuaries so they’re keeping crematoriums open 24/7 and they’ve had to start stacking coffins in churches while they wait to cremate people because they don’t have anywhere else to put them,” Buchholz said. “Because it’s an infectious disease, people are dying alone. Their relatives can’t come see them because it’s dangerous. So they try to use doctors’ and nurses’ phones to FaceTime their families to say goodbye to them.”

With countries across Europe going into lockdown and the U.S. taking stricter measures to slow the spread of the virus, Buchholz’s quarantine diary may be a look at what’s to come. Trying to keep family life normal while outside, life is anything but.