Hearing impaired experience unique challenges as coronavirus pandemic continues

From Zoom meetings to masks, daily life has become more difficult over the past few months for people who are deaf

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With masks becoming mandatory in many places, people who are hearing impaired are finding it more difficult to communicate without the ability to lip-read.

Elexis Blake, a case manager at Easterseals Community Center for the Deaf, said there’s no solution — just patience.

Blake works with deaf clients just about every day. Her job is to help them transition smoothly into the broader community.

“We help them with reading their mail, we help them with finding a job, finding housing, whatever their needs are,” she said.

When COVID-19 came, those duties turned virtual.

“For the first three months up until June 15, we weren’t allowed to go out and meet face-to-face. So all of our interpreting was over Zoom calls,” Steve Leland said.

With masks covering other people’s mouths and some of their facial expressions, daily life is more challenging.

“When we’re talking about deaf people going out in the community for shopping for groceries or restaurants, that’s where the struggle really starts to come in and has a bigger impact,” Blake said.

There are clear masks, which helps a little. Blake said they’re not a solution, though.

“We noticed that it fogs up from his breath and then I can’t see what his lips are doing, and then if the light glares just right, I can’t see what it is either.”

Some people who are hearing impaired wear hearing aids, which could be very uncomfortable while wearing a mask.

Blake said during these times, she’s asking the hearing community to be patient and understanding because before the coronavirus, deaf people have always been accommodating.

“I want to say for the deaf community, we want to be included with everyone in the hearing community and not be left out.”

More stories from WKBN.com: