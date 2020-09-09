Hearing held in parents’ lawsuit against Lowellville School Board

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing Wednesday in the case of parents who are suing the Lowellville School Board over their reopening plan resulted in both sides declaring their stance.

Chris Crilley and his wife took legal action claiming the Lowellville Board of Education and its superintendent met without notifying the public and changed the district’s plans for allowing students to take classes in person.

Crilley says the Board should have held an open session to explain why they were going to have all students learn remotely.

“I would also like for the public, along with myself, to be given the option to give general comment if we feel necessary, or if allowed by the school board. This isn’t about anything except doing the right thing and doing it the right way. This meeting was hidden from the community,” Crilley said.

The attorney for the Lowellville Board of Education told the magistrate hearing the case that the district followed state open meeting requirements, claiming the Crilleys were simply disgruntled over having in-person classes canceled.

A decision in the case is expected after both sides file more papers with the court.

