Health officials urge rapid testing before large gatherings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN0 – Health agencies say one way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting your COVID-19 booster, another is through rapid tests. Those have been hard to find leading up to Thanksgiving.

Now, the Columbiana County Health District has them for free. They say it’s a responsible way to protect your loved ones at holiday gatherings.

“It’s a quick procedure. You register online, use your cell phone. It’s a proctored test. You use you cellphone and talk to somebody that is a medical professional. They walk you through the process. In just a few minutes, you have results,” said Laura Fauss, public information officer for the Columbiana County General Health District.

The free rapid tests are available at the health department daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you are urged to call before you go.

The Columbiana County General Health District is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com