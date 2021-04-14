Health officials still urge getting vaccine amid pause on J&J distribution

One clinic was held at Packard Music Hall on Wednesday and offered the Pfizer vaccine

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines forced some vaccination clinics in the area to be canceled, others are going on as scheduled.

It was one of two held on Wednesday in Warren. Both permitted walk-in registration for those who had not made an appointment in advance.

Organizers of the clinic admit it has been difficult convincing everyone to get vaccinated.

“When we first started off, a lot of the elderly, they were eager to get the vaccinations. But as we decreased those tiers in age, the younger people are less interested in getting vaccinations. So there’s a fear factor,” said Linda Heater, Trumbull Regional’s chief nursing officer.

This particular clinic also offered shots to 16- and 17-year-olds who went with a parent.

Organizers with Trumbull Regional Medical Center say they continue to hold clinics on weekdays at the hospital, encouraging those who still haven’t been vaccinated to call and make an appointment.