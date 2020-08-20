Health officials say Trumbull County’s return to ‘red’ level is linked to long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks

Trumbull County was previously listed in the "red" category back in early July but was later reduced to "orange"

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Trumbull County returned to the “red” level of COVID-19 categories in the state.

Trumbull County was among eight other counties categorized as “red” in the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, which is a color-coded system designed to show Ohioans areas where there is a high risk of exposure and spread.

DeWine said Trumbull County has had 115 cases in the past two weeks.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, the transition from “orange” to “red” is the result of two outbreaks within a seven-day period at two long-term care facilities.

The health district said those facilities accounted for 47 of cases in the county. They said while the state increased its risk level, Trumbull County has seen a drop in case numbers and hospitalization rates

The emergency levels from the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map are determined by seven indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not in congregate settings

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

Credit: Ohio Department of Health

The following counties are in the “red” category, as of August 20:

Clark

Clermont

Erie

Franklin

Lorain

Lucas

Mercer

Preble

Trumbull

This is the lowest number of Ohio counties in the “red” category since the Ohio Department of Health started the system.

Governor DeWine says once again, that the state has seen a fundamental shift with cases going up in the rural communities.

Trumbull County was previously listed in the “red” category back in early July but was later reduced to “orange.”

The health district said they continue to monitor COVID-19 daily and since community spread is not increasing, do not plan to change school reopenings or fall sports.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trumbull County has reported 1,660 confirmed cases, 267 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.

