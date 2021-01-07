Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against new variant, recently spotted in Pa.

Local health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine should help stop the new variant as well

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said a new variant of COVID-19 in the state is travel-related and credits their ability to quickly detect cases for catching it.

“This is not unexpected that we would see cases of the variant,” Dr. Levine said. “I believe about 50 cases have been seen in the United States. We’re going to be watching that with, of course, the CDC very carefully.”

According to the CDC’s website, the UK Variant, or B117 Variant, seems to spread more easily and quicker than other variants, but there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

Dr. Levine said there is no evidence that this is the dominant strain in any part of the country, but they will be watching for that.

Levine and Dr. James Kravec, of Mercy Health, said the current vaccine works in creating an immune response to the variant.

“We hear about the new variant that comes from England or other parts of the world and what we know is that this vaccine will help stop that as well,” Dr. Kravec said.

“Those tests will be ongoing by the vaccine manufacturers, but there’s every reason to think that the vaccine will prevent this strain, the UK variant, B117.”