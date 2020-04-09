Health inspectors report social distancing violations at Amish wedding reception in Mesopotamia

The health district said it's up to area law enforcement as to whether any charges will be filed against those who gathered

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is filing a notice of violation against a group that gathered for an Amish wedding in Mesopotamia Thursday.

Health inspectors went out and reported finding more than 30 people at a reception following the wedding.

Kris Wilster, with the health district, said they can’t enforce the 10-person maximum rule at religious ceremonies but they could do so for the reception.

The state’s stay-at-home order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, with some exceptions.

Wilster said it’s up to area law enforcement as to whether any charges will be filed against those who gathered.

He previously said the health department handed out door hangers to the Amish community with information about COVID-19.

Wilster said there will likely be some follow-up from the health department to the address where the violation is being issued to ensure proper social distancing is being followed.