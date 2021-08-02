Health department sets up vaccine tent at Columbiana County Fair

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – For anybody interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine or information about the process, the Columbiana County Health Department has a tent at the Columbiana County Fair.

The tent is along the midway.

The health department will offer both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

You don’t need to preregister, you can just show up.

Columbiana County is under a substantial spread, but as of now, they are not requiring masks indoors.

The health department says that even if you’re still unsure about getting the vaccine, they will still be happy to talk to you.

“We encourage anybody that has questions about the vaccine to stop by and talk to us. We want people to get good information and so we’re here to provide the information that we have available and we enjoy to talk to people,” said Laura Fauss, with the Columbiana County Health Department.

They will be at the fairgrounds from 2-8 p.m. from Tuesday until Saturday.

If you get the Moderna shot, the second dose will be given at the health department in Lisbon.