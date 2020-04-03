Health commissioner says employers should let workers know when someone calls off sick

Even if they're not sure if that person has COVID-19, he said employers should be proactive in notifying the workforce

(WKBN) – As more people sense COVID-19 symptoms, days or weeks may pass before they test positive for the virus and that’s if they even get tested.

Mahoning County health commissioner Ryan Tekac said employers need to be proactive with their workforces and let them know when a coworker is off sick, even if they don’t know whether or not they’ve come down with the virus.

“Really, at this time, make that assumption that the individual could potentially have COVID-19 or any other — I mean, the flu, as well — and let those employees know around them that an individual went home sick,” Tekac said.

Tekac said at that point, coworkers need to monitor their health and stay home if they, too, start showing symptoms.