Health care professionals ensure security of information for COVID vaccine patients

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance, the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – As health care experts work to educate people on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, they realize they need to reassure patients that their personal information will be kept secure.

When people sign up to get vaccinated, they have to provide information such as their age and where they live to make sure they are eligible.

Experts stress that information is covered by the federal Health Information Privacy and Protection Act, known to many as HIPPA.

“When we are given private, protected information for patients — and folks who get a vaccine are considered a patient — that we protect that information diligently,” said Dr. George Garrow, with Primary Health Network.

Dr. Garrow said while patients can refuse to answer, the demographic information that’s collected is sent to a secure database where state and federal health officials are able to track access and equality issues. It is not shared anywhere else.