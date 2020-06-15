Handwashing stations placed around YSU campus ahead of fall semester

Students will have access to ten handwashing stations, each with four sinks -- enough for 720 20-second washes per hour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday morning, Youngstown State unveiled its new handwashing stations that will be installed this fall. President Jim Tressel said this is one of the few steps they’re taking to ensure safety and confidence.

After the university announced plans to restart on-campus classes for the fall semester August 17, it began developing new health protocols.

Tressel said he wants each facility to be as safe as possible.

“We want to be here. I think everyone’s tired of being at home and all that stuff but we want to be here safely.”

Students will have access to ten handwashing stations, each with four sinks — enough for 720 20-second washes per hour.

The touchless wash stations were made by Personal Protected in New Middletown.

“We thought if we could have these all over campus and have the culture built that we’re going to take care of one another, that would give us all the confidence that we can come back here, be face-to-face and have a great academic year,” Tressel said.

Jessica Swartz was in charge of the marketing and design of the units. She’s excited to be part of something that will allow students to feel comfortable on campus.

“The college experience is about getting out on campus, making friends and being able to have that face-to-face connection with your professors,” Swartz said. “I feel that this is one way to make students confident to get back out there.”

“This is showing us that the simplest things can make a big difference in our community and can make a big difference for the safety of others,” Mi’a Toomer said.

“I know it won’t be the same, but I think it’s a great thing because we get to be here on campus and kind of have a sense of normalcy,” Morgan Conley said.

The handwashing stations will be located in building lobbies and at the WATTS Center, among other spots on campus.