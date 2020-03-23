‘Hands, washing hands…’: Neil Diamond sends reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 14: Neil Diamond performs during “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Wednesday, December 14, 2016 (12:35 PM-1:37 AM ET/PT) On The CBS Television Network. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW) – We are all familiar with the Neil Diamond classic, “Sweet Caroline,” but now the singing legend is using his fan-favorite to send a friendly reminder in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Neil Diamond took to his social media accounts Saturday night to encourage fans. He said, “I know we are going through a rough time right now, but I love you and I think if we sing together, well we will feel a little bit better.”

Neil changed up his lyrics to Sweet Caroline to a song we all can sing together to help practice social distancing.

Here are the new lyrics: