Handel’s Ice Cream closing stores until further notice

(WKBN) – Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Ohio stores will close by the end of business on Monday. All Pennsylvania locations have already been closed.

“I hope we come out of this thing on the right side of it,” said Handel’s Vice President Jim Brown.

Brown said they had been going back and forth on the decision for the past few days. Although he is still concerned about his employees and customers, Brown said he feels closing the stores is the right thing to do.