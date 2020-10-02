Halloween attractions around the Valley hope to bring back some excitement

"We've been working with the health department for weeks now to provide a safe environment"

(WKBN) – It has been a rough year for your favorite events. The pandemic has scared off some cool things, but what about Halloween?

“In a cemetery this year, I put a tribute to COVID with a fresh grave. So this year we’re burying it,” said Brielle Watts, owner of Hubbard Haunted Woods.

Now that we’re in October, it’s time for crunchy leaves, hot chocolate and all things spooky!

“I think everyone’s cooped up in the house and they want to get out and do something with their family and friends. We have groups who would come out just for a night out or a date group, you know?” Watts said.

But this year, the scariest thing out there has been COVID-19. So Watts says the Hubbard Haunted Woods had to make a few changes.

“Everyone wants to do a big group of eight because young teenage girls are all scared, they want to be in a group together. So this year we’re going to do a limit of three people at a time through the maze,” Watts said.

That, along with multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations around the attraction and near the concessions, will help in keeping everyone safe.

After a disappointing summer on the Canfield Fairgrounds, Scaregrounds owner Jim Meyers says they hope this will bring excitement back to the area.

“Well, I think the community is looking for something to do and this is a big event out here and I think they’re ready. We’ve been working with the health department for weeks now to provide a safe environment and we’re ready for people to come out,” he said.

A part of creating that safe environment is the extra sanitary precautions that Meyers says they’ve taken.

“We have a certified cleaning company that will come in and clean the facilities twice a night. They’re going to disinfect all of the buildings with the fogging system and the restrooms as well,” he said.

In past years, people were able to interact with actors face to face, but for social distancing purposes, actors will now scare from behind the scenes.

“I think we still will get a pretty good scare. We added a lot of animatronics this year so I think we will have a good show but safe show,” Meyers said.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit CanfieldScaregrounds.com or HubbardHauntedWoods.com.

More stories from WKBN.com: