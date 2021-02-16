Group of Lakeview High School parents pushing for full-time, in-person learning

School leaders in the district say there is a good reason why they are taking it slow

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A change for Lakeview High School is coming this week: more in-person learning. But, students still won’t be back full-time and that decision has a group of parents upset.

“They really want us to forge forward a lot fast than we feel is wise,” said Lakeview Local Schools Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor.

There is still disagreement between the Lakeview Schools administration and a group of parents about how to reopen.

“The thing that concerned me the most is that my oldest daughter works at Sparkle in Cortland. She was pretty much working, her full-time job was Sparkle and her part-time job was school,” said Lakeview High School parent Shawn Mark.

This week, the high school enters its green phase, which adds an extra day of in-person instruction every other Friday, on top of a full day of in-person learning twice a week. Those at home will be required to log in to class as it’s happening.

“It’s a big boost in face-to-face time whether it’s virtual or real, and in-person instruction time,” Taylor said.

But Mark, who’s also a teacher at Warren JFK, still doesn’t understand why he is back to full-time teaching but Lakeview can’t bring his girls back to their classrooms.

“Everything I am reading online, the CDC and everything, everyone is saying the schools are safe,” he said.

Other schools in the district will make the transition to green in the coming weeks.

Taylor Pease, a parent of a Lakeview Elementary student, organized the “School is Essential” Facebook group, where parents have come together to propose full-time, in-person instruction for their kids.

“It’s too slow. We’re talking about the education of our students, their potential to get into college, the standardized testing that’s taking place. All of these things are failing,” Pease said.

Taylor says they continue to listen to the parents’ concerns and proposals.

“We all want the same thing. We want our kids in school. We want to be as close to normal as we possibly can and we can’t do that as quickly as we can,” Taylor said.

