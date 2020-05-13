Greenville-based motorcoach company taking part in D.C. rally to save bus industry

The president of Anderson Coach & Travel believes a vaccine is the only thing that will help

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville-based Anderson Coach & Travel is taking part in a national rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, hoping that lawmakers include $15 billion in the next stimulus package to keep the bus industry afloat.

The steps we’ve taken to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak have left the bus industry in bad shape.

“The motorcoach industry has been devastated. It’s obviously impossible to social distance on a motorcoach,” said Anderson Coach & Travel President Doug Anderson.

Anderson said bus companies haven’t gotten help from the government yet because there aren’t any huge companies in the industry.

“We’re a very fragmented industry. We’re very small and maybe a lot of us are family-owned businesses,” Anderson said.

Unlike restaurants and salons, Anderson said his company needs customers to return before they can reopen.

“It’s really about consumer demand. It’s not a matter of when we want to open up, it’s when we’re going to have the opportunity to serve,” he said.

He also said a vaccine is the only thing that will get his industry back on its feet for good.

“We’re really faced with a situation that probably a good vaccination is probably what’s going to really turn our industry around,” he said.

Anderson hopes the rally in Washington will get the money that the industry needs.

“To let an entire industry die because of this pandemic would really be tragic,” Anderson said.

Close to 3,000 motorcoach companies across the country plan to participate in the D.C. rally. Drivers will rally around the Capitol building and the National Mall.