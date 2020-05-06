Breaking News
Greater Youngstown Italian Fest canceled this year

The festival plans on returning in August 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Greater Youngstown Italian Fest, an annual summer tradition downtown, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This pandemic has impacted virtually every business, industry and citizen across our country. The health, safety and well-being of our volunteers, vendors, members and our visitors are our highest priority to ensure a safe environment for our guests,” the festival posted on Facebook.

The festival plans on returning in August 2021.

The Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival has also been canceled this year.

