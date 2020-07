STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – This year’s Great Stoneboro Fair of Mercer County has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Fair directors met Monday night and decided it would be too difficult to hold the fair while also trying to comply with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page read, “We look forward to seeing you all when we are back and better than ever in 2021!”