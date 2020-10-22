Governor Wolf announces plan to waive liquor license fees for restaurants and bars

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a plan to waive liquor license fees for restaurants and bars in an effort to provide financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID-19 public health crisis, many restaurants and bars across the state have experienced significant financial impacts, and the plan will allow these local businesses to retain the capital they need to succeed.

According to Governor Wolf, “My administration continues to look for innovative ways that we can support the bar and restaurant industry.”

With the help of the PA Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf intends to waive the liquor license fees through 2021, starting on Jan. 1, 2021, for more than 16,000 Pennsylvania restaurants, bars, clubs, catering clubs, and hotels. In total, they will see $20 million in financial relief.

In addition to the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, Governor Wolf “proposed $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars.”

