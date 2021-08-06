Governor says he won’t require masks in Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is ruling out a mask requirement for Pennsylvania schools as the academic year is about to begin, saying he’ll leave the decision to school districts.

The Democratic governor told reporters outside a church in Philadelphia on Friday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren’t mandating masks and neither is he.

Wolf says he might change his mind, but doesn’t see why Pennsylvania ought to do something the CDC isn’t doing.

The CDC recommends universal masking in schools.

On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said students, teachers and visitors in schools must wear masks indoors once that state’s academic year begins.