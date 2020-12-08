Gov. Wolf warns PA hospitals at risk, mulls new virus restrictions

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference offering updates regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is warning that Pennsylvania hospitals are at risk of being overrun with COVID-19 patients and might have to begin rationing medical care if the rate of spread does not slow.

Wolf says additional pandemic mitigation measures are under consideration because the ones already in place have not worked.

Wolf did not say what his administration is considering, but the Democrat all but ruled out a return to the kinds of statewide restrictions he imposed last spring.