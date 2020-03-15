Gov. Wolf urges nonessential businesses to close in some counties

New presumptive positive cases include two in western Pa.'s Allegheny County, the first reported there

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State health officials have announced six additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 cases, and the governor urged nonessential businesses in two more Philadelphia-area counties to shut down to help stem the spread of the virus.

They included two cases in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County – the first reported there.

Gov. Tom Wolf also extended to Chester and Bucks counties an earlier call to Montgomery and Delaware counties for non-essential businesses to to close.

Essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stores are to remain open.

A “phased closure” of wine and spirit stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties was announced.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)