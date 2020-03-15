Gov. Wolf urges nonessential businesses to close in some counties

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State health officials have announced six additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 cases, and the governor urged nonessential businesses in two more Philadelphia-area counties to shut down to help stem the spread of the virus.

They included two cases in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County – the first reported there.

Gov. Tom Wolf also extended to Chester and Bucks counties an earlier call to Montgomery and Delaware counties for non-essential businesses to to close.

Essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stores are to remain open.

A “phased closure” of wine and spirit stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties was announced.

